Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

