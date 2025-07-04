Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,093,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,558 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 1,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

