Amalgamated Bank Acquires 10,086 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $277,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,908,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,360,362. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $655.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

