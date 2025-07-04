Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,967,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

