Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,747 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after buying an additional 210,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after buying an additional 162,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $405.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $637,092.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,396.04. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,345 and have sold 70,621 shares valued at $25,935,717. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

