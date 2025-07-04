Amalgamated Bank Buys 552 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after acquiring an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NYSE ROL opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

