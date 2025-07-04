Amalgamated Bank Buys 5,799 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after buying an additional 223,195 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $5,715,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Carnival by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,090,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 293,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.96 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

