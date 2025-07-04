Amalgamated Bank Buys 616 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in PTC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.14. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

