Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NiSource Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

