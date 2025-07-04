Amalgamated Bank Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alcoa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.25. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

