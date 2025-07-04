Amalgamated Bank Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DGX opened at $178.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.99 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.