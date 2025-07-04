Amalgamated Bank Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after buying an additional 446,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after buying an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,925,000 after buying an additional 222,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $284.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Wall Street Zen cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

