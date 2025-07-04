Amalgamated Bank Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 747.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,800,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,892,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

