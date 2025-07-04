Amalgamated Bank Has $4.15 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,672.20. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

