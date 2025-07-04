Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

