Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

