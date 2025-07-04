Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

