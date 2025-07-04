Amalgamated Bank Purchases 279 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $431,607. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $150.47 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

