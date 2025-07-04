Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,886 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,281 shares in the company, valued at $961,444.08. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

