Amalgamated Bank Purchases 762 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

