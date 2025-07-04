Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,374 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

