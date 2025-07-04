Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,496 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 770.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

