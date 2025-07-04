Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,531 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,798,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,917,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after purchasing an additional 566,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,737,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

PNFP stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

