Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,645 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

