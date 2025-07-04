Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,533 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE OGE opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

