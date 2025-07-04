Amalgamated Bank Sells 981 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Middleby by 760.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Middleby by 60.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Middleby by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,276,834 shares in the company, valued at $485,069,737.02. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

