American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 672,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,134,000 after buying an additional 317,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,827,000 after buying an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,675,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 148,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.