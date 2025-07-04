Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 588,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 403,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 23,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

