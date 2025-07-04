Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 931 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.