Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 30 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $309,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 117.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ULTA opened at $477.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.61. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.