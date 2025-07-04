Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

