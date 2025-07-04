Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HG opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,680. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

