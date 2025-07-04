Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.69.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

