Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 278,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.