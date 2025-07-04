Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 278,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

