Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ASML alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $175,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $794.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.