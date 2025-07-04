Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $376,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

