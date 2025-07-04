Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.09. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.93.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

