Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

NYSE BSX opened at $104.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

