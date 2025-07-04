Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

