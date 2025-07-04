Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

