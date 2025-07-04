Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 101 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $5,722.49 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,799.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,361.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,970.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

