Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

