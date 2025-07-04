Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,912 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.15 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

