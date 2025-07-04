Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 33.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRE. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CTRE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

