Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.00 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

