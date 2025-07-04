Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.