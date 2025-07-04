ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in ASML by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $794.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $747.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

