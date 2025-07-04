AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

