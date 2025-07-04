Bessemer Group Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $168,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 11,810,191 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $64,847,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

