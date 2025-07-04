Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

